Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

