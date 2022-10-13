StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Stock Performance
Intevac stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
