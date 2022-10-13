Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Kimball International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

Kimball International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $523,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 11.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 585,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kimball International by 21.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 431,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 267,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.