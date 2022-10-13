LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.