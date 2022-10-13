LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
LKQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.