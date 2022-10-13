The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

