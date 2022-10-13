Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $410.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $597.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $323.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.45. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $322.31 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

