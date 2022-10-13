Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Nkarta Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NKTX opened at $13.09 on Monday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $636.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Insider Activity

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,937 shares of company stock worth $703,781. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth $7,392,000.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

