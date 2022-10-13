Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mobilicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOB opened at $1.51 on Monday. Mobilicom has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

