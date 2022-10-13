MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGPI. Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.83.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $95.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

