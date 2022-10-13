Piper Sandler Cuts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $14.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.20 on Monday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3,130.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

