Wells Fargo & Company Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $90.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $31,508,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.