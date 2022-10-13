Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. JOANN has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

