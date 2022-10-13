Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Insignia Systems stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

