CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

