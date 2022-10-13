Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

