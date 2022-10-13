Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

