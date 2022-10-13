CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.68.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

