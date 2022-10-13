Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. Diversey has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.