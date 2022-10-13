Guggenheim Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $268.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $177.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

