Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.1 %

HOOD opened at $10.66 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,612. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $192,352,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

