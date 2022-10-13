Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IDN opened at $2.07 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

