Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

