Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $9.11 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $225,203,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $41,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 89.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

