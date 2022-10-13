Contrasting Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Analog Devices pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Micron Technology pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Micron Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69% Micron Technology 28.24% 18.75% 14.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.74 $1.39 billion $3.62 38.28 Micron Technology $30.76 billion 1.89 $8.69 billion $7.73 6.82

This table compares Analog Devices and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Analog Devices. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Analog Devices and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 5 14 0 2.74 Micron Technology 2 4 23 0 2.72

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $193.89, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $71.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Analog Devices on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

