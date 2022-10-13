Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target at $61.13

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

