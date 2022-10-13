Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. Kinaxis has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

