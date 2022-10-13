Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

