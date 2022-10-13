StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TBNK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.