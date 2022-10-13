StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $24.71 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in StepStone Group by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in StepStone Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.