StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
