StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
S&W Seed Price Performance
SANW opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.29. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.