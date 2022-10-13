CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in CACI International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.71. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

