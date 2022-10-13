Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $59.33

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,940,000. Natixis acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

