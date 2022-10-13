Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,219,000 after purchasing an additional 233,779 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,498,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,921,000 after purchasing an additional 535,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125,173 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

