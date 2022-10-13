Head to Head Contrast: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 35.12% 22.22% 14.54% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and TPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 4.82 $122.48 million $0.49 26.57 TPG $4.98 billion 1.78 $230.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments.

94.4% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Patria Investments and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00 TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38

TPG has a consensus price target of $32.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Patria Investments pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TPG beats Patria Investments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

