Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) & Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Head to Head Contrast

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

50.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 29.35% 14.46% 1.46% Security Federal 20.85% 10.07% 0.79%

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Security Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Security Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 8.34 $74.64 million $2.98 23.23 Security Federal $49.75 million 1.78 $12.77 million $3.20 8.53

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Security Federal on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. The company operates through 73 full service banking center locations in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

