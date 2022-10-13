Head to Head Contrast: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aura Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.31%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 184.71%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.48% -83.61% Aura Biosciences N/A -64.19% -35.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Aura Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,185.03 -$17.35 million ($0.67) -11.51 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.