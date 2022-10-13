IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Head to Head Analysis

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDW Media presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.01%.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

IDW Media has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDW Media and Adaptive Medias’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.63 -$5.39 million ($0.14) -10.71 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -5.51% -7.92% -6.29% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

