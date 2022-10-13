Financial Survey: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 0.60 -$63.18 million ($0.83) -1.82

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Technologies Group and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 471.19%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.65% -41.55% -22.77%

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ThredUp beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

