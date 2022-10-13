AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 62,276 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,948 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

