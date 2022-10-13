B. Riley Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $214.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $221.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

ARCH opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

