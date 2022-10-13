B. Riley Increases Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $31.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Peabody Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
