Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $35.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading

NYSE LEG opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 226.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

