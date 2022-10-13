Barclays Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

