Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

