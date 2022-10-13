Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
LPCN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lipocine
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lipocine (LPCN)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.