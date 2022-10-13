Comparing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.13 $353.02 million $8.55 10.13 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 1.90 $22.52 million $3.33 6.81

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 28.98% 14.34% 1.06% Hawthorn Bancshares 28.79% 16.75% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. UMB Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

