Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Financial Comparison

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeqLL and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkeley Lights 2 3 1 0 1.83

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 366.56%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 576.47%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than SeqLL.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 36.39 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $85.39 million 2.18 -$71.72 million ($1.26) -2.16

This table compares SeqLL and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95% Berkeley Lights -98.21% -42.87% -30.94%

Risk & Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats SeqLL on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

