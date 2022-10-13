Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.30.

NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NVEI opened at C$36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.64. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$36.14 and a twelve month high of C$167.50.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

