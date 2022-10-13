Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $285.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.00.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $181,000.

Haleon Price Performance

About Haleon

Haleon stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

