ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 377,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.